City of Noxapater hosts third annual Mardi Gras event

NOXAPATER, Miss. (WCBI)- After COVID-19 closed everything down back in 2020, one town decided they needed to do something to make the community grow.

The city of Noxapater created a Mardi Gras festival for the community.

The Noxapater Community Chamber says this would not be possible without the help of sponsors and volunteers.

“We had someone about three years ago that said “hey let’s have a Mardi Gras parade”, and we were like let’s try it, and we had 2-3 thousand people in town the first year, and it has grown since then,” said Noxapater Community Chamber Director Chassity Wells.

“It is a great thing to do for the community, and to get people involved, and to promote health. It also brings people to Noxapater, and it offers what we have here, ” said 5k run organizer Caleb Kelly

