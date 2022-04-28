City of Starkville is getting bigger

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Starkville is getting bigger.

As of 12:01 a.m. Thursday morning, areas east of Starkville around Clayton Village officially became part of the City.

Aldermen voted to annex the area 5 years ago, but court challenges have slowed the process down.

The move adds several businesses and 16 hundred new residents to the city, raising Starkville’s population to over 25 thousand.

The city will have 5 years to get sewer service to those who need it and to install fire hydrants.

“We have a better handle on, and by that I mean, sort of control over the entry to the city, because everybody assumed that the City of Starkville began where 182 and 82 crossed, and that wasn’t the case. So, this gives us an opportunity to have a really better handle on what is going on out there, make it look nicer, have it available to people who enter the city,” said Mayor Lynn Spruill.

Police and Fire services have already begun in the area, and garbage pick-up starts on Monday.