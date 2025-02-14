City of Starkville plants tree saplings at Cornerstone Park

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – February 14 is Mississippi Arbor Day and people in Starkville are coming together to commemorate it.

The city of Starkville, Starkville Town and Country Garden Club, and several local organizations and community members are planting tree saplings at Cornerstone Park.

They planted a variety of different tree species to promote conservation.

Another goal of this project is to create the city’s first arboretum.

This is part of incremental improvements to the new park, with plans to add hiking trails and other development projects.

Mayor Lynn Spruill says planting a tree today will create a place for the next generation to enjoy.

“You plant a tree for the next generation, and so that’s what you’re doing. And as this grows it will be a massive forest here that people will be able to enjoy,” said Starkville Mayor, Lynn Spruill.

“We’re really committed to having an impact civically to beautify and to protect,” said Christie Lawrence, Co-chair of Conservation and Education Committee.

300 pine tree saplings were given away to the public as part of the project.

