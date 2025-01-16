City of Winona holds emergency meeting regarding animal control

winona city hall

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – The city of Winona held an emergency meeting regarding its Animal Control Officer taking a stray to Carroll County and leaving it.

The issue was brought to social media and Doll Stanley with In Defense of Animals said they received multiple emails and texts about an animal that was abandoned in Carroll County.

The board of Alderman decided to place the animal control officer, Ricky Johnson, on a 90-day probation.

Johnson claims the pound is overcrowded, he was trying to avoid euthanizing them, and his actions were not out of hate, that he was trying to make the best decision based on a bad situation.

Winona Mayor Aaron Dees said this is the first offense of any kind he’s had since being the Animal Control Officer.

Dees says there are currently ordinances and policies in place for animal control and they will need to review and amend those policies.

Dees said Johnson owned up to his mistake and Johnson says he is regretful of his decision.

“I’m just glad that today, in closed session, we had a board that came together and made the right decision. Our decisions impact everybody, it impacts not only those in occur community but people in other communities. I think they made the right decision based on the information we had at hand,” said Dees.

“I have a heart to take care of animals. I was in a predicament where I didn’t know. I panicked and I made a bad decision. I asked God for forgiveness. I know He’s going to forgive me. So, I’m grateful for the decision. It’s just a learning lesson,” said Johnson.

“The person that reported it said it was not the first time the animal control officer, gave us two addresses where dogs had been dumped off, I don’t doubt the dogs have been dumped because the pressure has been on this animal control officer and rescuers across the state, not to euthanize. No- kill is the big deal right now. people want to give their money to a group that isn’t killing,” said Stanley.

Renovations are underway for a bigger animal shelter.

