Citywide boil water notice in Louisville has been lifted

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A sense of relief is flowing through Louisville after a boil water notice is lifted.

Freezing temperatures and broken pipes left about 3,500 customers without water after a recent arctic blast.

The city and Louisville Water System worked to make the repairs and increase water pressure.

Customers were asked to conserve water as the reserve in tanks grew.

Water deliveries were also made.

Again, the boil water notice in Louisville has been lifted.

