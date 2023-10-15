Class reunion spanning from 1970 to 1989 flooded Eupora

Eupora, Mississippi had a nostalgic blast from the past as the Eupora High School Alumni Association hosted their "Decade of the 70's and 80's" reunion.

Doris Hughes Greene, Class of 1975 was excited to see her classmates from 50 years ago interacting with each other.

“God is doing this. Look at this: the whites and blacks, we all together in love,” Greene said.

The class of 1971 was the first class to experience racial integration post-Civil Rights Movement.

Judy Cascio is the President of the Alumni Association.

She says the organizers decided on a class reunion that spanned over 20 years of graduations so more people could connect with those whom they wouldn’t normally come across.

“Sometimes when you go to an individual class reunion you only see the people you went to school with but most people have friends the year before or the year after,” Cascio said. “So we thought this would be a way to see everybody.”

Stan Braylock, Class of 1980 says the school still serves as a monument to every Eupora graduate.

“I think the two decades bring so many people together that just want to see each other,” Braylock said. “It’s great. I’m seeing people I have seen in years. This is not the high school anymore but everybody on this ground, that’s the high school.”

Food trucks, music, and even a street wide dance were available at the class reunion.

