Scattered weekend rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Yesterday’s rain was only the preview to the sporadic showers on Saturday with thunderstorm potential on Sunday. Temperatures will be on the rise as well.

TODAY & TONIGHT: It is a busy Saturday in Northeast Mississippi! From the Starkville Derby in the morning to the Market Street Festival in Downtown Columbus, the weather is not looking too bad for these outside events. We started our Saturday off with some dense fog that should clear out as the morning progresses. There is the possibility for a few light showers in the morning, but for the most part, it is just looking mostly cloudy. Once the afternoon rolls around, we could see a few more scattered showers from here and there with temperatures warming into the low to mid 80s today. By tonight, the clouds should thin out as temperatures fall into the mid 60s.

TOMORROW: Sunday looks to be our next best chance for meaningful rainfall. Sunday morning looks to be quiet with cloud coverage increasing around lunchtime. By the afternoon and into the evening, scattered rain and storms will begin to fill into our area. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s!

NEXT WEEK: Off and on rain will persist throughout most of next week with the potential for storms late next week. In addition to the rain, temperatures will be on the rise! Stay updated with us as we receive more information.