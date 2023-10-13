Clay Co. deputies continue search for person of interest in shooting case

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Sheriff’s deputies are still looking for 17-year-old Anthony Buchanan as a person of interest in a Clay County shooting.

Buchanan is from the Starkville area but has been spending a lot of time in the White Station Area.

Investigators want to talk with Buchanan about a shooting on RC Road Tuesday evening.

They found a 16-year-old who had been shot in the abdomen with what appeared to be a large caliber weapon.

Deputies did find a weapon at the scene that they think may have been used in the shooting.

The victim was taken to NMMC and had to have emergency surgery.

