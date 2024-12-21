Clay Co. Horse Rescue works to herd ponies back to home

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mississippi Horse Rescue group is working in Clay County to help get a herd of ponies back to its home.

The 5 Shetland ponies got spooked and ran to an area in the Tibbee Road area.

Mississippi Horse Rescue is working to round up the horses.

The main thing they need from residents in the area is information.

If you have seen these ponies, call Mississippi Horse Rescue at the number on the screen.

They are asking people not to approach the horses. They are already skittish and may run from the sight of someone in a UTV or on horseback.

They are also asking property owners not to run them off if they come onto their land, but to call Mississippi Horse Rescue immediately at (601) 201-8522.

