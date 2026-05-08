Clay Co. Sheriff’s Rodeo to return for a second year

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Saddle up, because the Clay County Sheriff’s Rodeo will be returning for a second year.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott announced the buckin’ will be happening on July 3 and July 4.

Last year’s inaugural event was a huge success, and the department is looking to see its growth.

This year, local churches will be sponsoring even more kids’ events.

As far as the rodeo show goes, attendees can expect riding, roping, and barrel racing competitions.

There will also be a gun raffle on both Friday and Saturday.

With America celebrating its 250th birthday, you can expect fireworks on the 4th.

The entry fee will be $10 for adults and $5 for kids.

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