Clay County Board of Supervisors approve of new ordinance

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Clay County Board of Supervisors are putting forth their best efforts to make sure first responders can do their job if there is an emergency during large outdoor gatherings.

“The board of Supervisors passed this ordinance because we recognized the issues that it is creating for public safety, said Eddie Scott, Clay County Sheriff. “This ordinance is to make sure people recognize that we only have a limited number of resources in the county as far as our EMA, firefighters, police officers, and our ambulances.”

The new rules require landowners to apply for a permit 30 days before an event. It also requires them to have multiple entries and exits, so that first responders can get in and out quickly.

There is also a requirement that a medical tent close to the main entrance.

“It is not about hurting the landowners and their rights and what they want to do, said Scott. “It is about us being able to provide the public safety that is needed.”

The new ordinance is not to prevent people from having fun, it is all to ensure safety on people who attend trail rides, and emergency responders.

“These trail rides do not always have injuries, but the last one that we dealt with in particular, ten people ended up in the emergency room, said Scott. “Part of the issues that we had, was that the roads were block and we could not even get in. We were having to tow vehicles, and that is what we are trying to prevent.”

West Point, Clay County 911 Directory Torrey Williams said this will also ease the stress for him, and other first responders.

“With more equipment, more people, and more visibility, it brings numbers down, said Williams. “As far as EMS wise on the medical side, you now have enough people to tend to injuries, in case there are any.”

The new law will be in place on October 16, and If you plan on having large outdoor event, and would like more information about how to apply for a permit, you can contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

