CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Clay County deputies are searching for a man they consider armed and dangerous.

28-year-old Kevon Tucker is facing attempted murder and kidnapping charges.

Sheriff Eddie Scott is not releasing where the alleged incident occurred, as the investigation continues to unfold.

He says the victim remains in the hospital, recovering from being shot several times back on August 10th.

