Clay County deputies need help locating missing man

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Deputies in Clay County continue to search for a missing man, and they need your help.

Cedell Starks was last seen on January 12 in the Mantee-Woodland Area.

If you’ve seen him or know where he is, call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office AT (662) 494-2896.

