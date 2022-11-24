Clay County deputies need your help to find a homicide suspect

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Clay County deputies need the community’s help locating a person of interest in a homicide that happened Wednesday evening.

Sheriff Eddie Scott tells WCBI that the incident happened on Joe Myers road. When deputies arrived on the scene they saw a man that suffered from gunshot wounds and died from those injuries.

Now deputies are looking for 39-year-old Larry Findley, also known as Buck.

Scott says Findley could be in Alabama and the Clay County Sheriff’s office is working with crews across the state line to find Findley and get him back to Clay County.

If you know of Findley’s whereabouts you’re encouraged to call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.