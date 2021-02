CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Clay County leaders extend the county’s curfew.

The curfew is from 10 PM until 5 AM. It is scheduled to end on March 4th.

County supervisors say the spread of COVID-19 and preventing people from large gatherings prompted the extension.

Clay County had issues with people throwing large parties last summer and has kept the curfew in place.