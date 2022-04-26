Clay County Sheriff’s Deputies make 4 arrests in a string of burglaries

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Clay County Sheriff’s Deputies make 4 arrests in a string of burglaries.

The investigation started on April 11th when several cars were broken into in the Humphries Cove area of Clay County.

Investigators identified a number of suspects and on April 20th arrested 19-year-old Elexis Roebuck and 23-year-old Jodi Ott, both of West Point.

Roebuck and Ott are both charged with 4 counts of Burglary and 1 count of misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.

2 Juveniles were also arrested. They are being processed through Clay County Youth Court.

Some of the stolen property has been recovered, and Clay County investigators are working with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office to find some of the stolen firearms.

Roebuck and Ott’s bonds were set at just over $20,000. They are being held in the Clay County Jail.

The investigation is still open, and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who has information on the burglaries to call Golden Triangle Crime-Stoppers at 800 – 530 – 7151 or use the P-3 reporting app.