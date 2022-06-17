Clay County Sheriff’s Office receives donation of new tactical equipment

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office gets some new tactical equipment thanks to the generosity of its neighbors.

The 4 County Foundation donated $10,000 to the Sheriff’s Office. The money will be used by the Sheriff’s Special Response Team to buy helmets with integrated hands-free radios.

The team is made up of 7 members and a canine officer and responds to situations like a recent stand-off that happened in the County.

“Unfortunately, the last few years we’ve had officers shot at, and we actually had one officer that was shot, so their safety is my primary concern, and, again, our partnership with 4 County and other corporations that donate to us, we appreciate it so much,” said Sheriff Eddie Scott, Clay County.

“Sheriffs Departments, law enforcement, first responders like this are the lifeblood of our community, and t is very important that we give them the resources they need to do their jobs safely, so they can serve and protect us, ’cause that is what they do; put their life on their line every day for the rest of us,” said Jon Turner, 4 County Marketing and Public Relations.

The 4 County Foundation is funded by members who round up their bills to donate. About 90 percent of members participate.