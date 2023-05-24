Clay County Sheriff’s Office to receive special vest fitted for K9 Spike

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One K9 at the Clay County Sheriff’s Office is receiving new protective body armor.

Spike will be receiving a bullet and stab protective vest.

The vest is being donated by the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s and is sponsored by the National Police Association.

The vest is important for Spike to protect him while he is working.

“They are very expensive for the simple fact of the protection they offer. Essentially, say a suspect was to stab Spike the vest would protect him and his vital organs. They are fitted to a tee so they are able to run and function like a normal working dog should be able to function with a vest,” said Jimmy Pee, K9 Deputy.

The new vest should arrive in around eight weeks.

