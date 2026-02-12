Clay County-West Point IMA organizes countywide prayer vigil

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point and Clay County faith leaders are starting a grassroots effort to help curb violence, especially youth and gun violence, in the area.

And, they are asking residents, law enforcement, and elected leaders to join them.

The Clay County – West Point Interdenominational Ministers Alliance has organized a countywide prayer vigil for this evening at the Municipal Complex in West Point.

They want the vigil to serve as a *starting point* for discussion about the community’s problems.

And, they particularly want to hear from the area’s youth about what they are experiencing, so the adults, parents, and leaders can help them better cope and find peaceful solutions.

“That we need to say to our community that this is a safe community. We want to come together as a community to pray, to stem the violence, and to share, not only with our community from the adults, but from the teenagers and all children, that gun violence is not the way to solve or handle problems,” said Eddie Longstreet from the Clay County-West Point Interdenominational Ministers Alliance.

Tonight’s vigil begins at 5:30. Longstreet and the Ministers’ Alliance will now be holding the prayer vigils and conversations on a weekly basis to make this an ongoing effort, rather than just a reaction to tragedies.

