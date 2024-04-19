Clay County’s new nightclub ordinance takes effect

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Clay County’s new nightclub ordinance is now in effect.

The board of supervisors approved the new rules.

Nightclub owners and promoters of gatherings will be responsible for ensuring security is on sight.

There must be at least 10 bonded security guards per 100 people attending, along with at least two guards in the parking lot.

Fees have also increased. There’s also a fee for local DJs.

Owners must have a certain type of security camera in place and store it for 30 days.

No masks can be worn.

Food vendors must follow health department guidelines.

Events must end by 1:30 a.m. with everyone, including the promoter, off the property by 2 a.m.

