Clay County’s newly-elected officials sworn into office

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – There was a changing of the guard in Clay County Friday morning.

A swearing-in ceremony was held in West Point for newly elected Clay County officials.

Judge Jim Kitchens administered the oath to the office holders.

The Circuit Clerk, Coroner, Sheriff, and all other elected offices were sworn-in.

Melvin Raines, one of the newest members of the Board of Supervisors, is looking forward to making Clay County better for all its residents.

“You got to work together to do it. Like they said earlier, ‘sometimes you’ve got to agree to disagree’ to get things done, but whatever benefits the citizens of West Point and Clay County, that’s what I’m for.”

Those supervisors will be meeting for the first time next week.