Clean up efforts are in full swing in Winston County

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The flood waters have receded in Winston County, but the damage they left behind will take a while to clean up.

Several roads were washed away during the flood and some of the equipment to get them back up and running got stuck.

Over three dozen culverts were stuck under a bridge but a Louisville business lent a helping hand to get the city and county back to normal operations.

“All our trucks were underwater, all of our culverts left the yard they got stuck in the bridge,” said District 3 supervisor Marion Jordan.

Jordan said most of the county barnyard was cleared in his district.

The yard had dozens of culverts that were washed away; some went under and through a bridge, while about 40 of them got stuck.

“I talked to Mr. Marion over the weekend and when I pulled up in my Taylor truck he said you’re such a blessing he said I was going to reach out to you he said because we just don’t have any equipment here that can get these culverts out,” said Taylor Construction Equipment sales manager Slade Fancher.

Fancher said he and his team were more than happy to help. Staff from the construction company came out and helped free the culverts from under the bridge.

“We’re just trying to help these guys out provide a machine Taylor Logistics came and provided the truck so we’re just helping them out,” said Fancher.

Now that everything is clear and the culverts are available, Jordan said it’s time to get back to work.

“Since they got the culverts out we got one road in general that we’ll be able to get back in service tomorrow,” said Jordan.

Repairs are expected to start tomorrow and Jordan hopes to have everything running smoothly again in the next couple of weeks.

