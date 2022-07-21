Clean up plan meeting for Kerr McGee – Moss Tie plant to be held soon

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – People wanting to get an update on clean-up efforts and potential future plans for the former Kerr McGee – Moss Tie plant on 14th Avenue North in Columbus will get their chance next week.

Representatives from the Multistate Trust along with federal and state officials will hold 2 sessions.

There will be a town hall meeting Thursday, July 28th beginning at 6:30 PM at the Dream Center – 1820 23rd Street North. Interested residents can attend in person or online via Zoom.

There will be presentations on the progress of the clean-up, as well as plans for redevelopment in the area. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions.

Friday, July 29th from 10 AM until 2 PM there will be a drop-in session at the Community Resource Building at 2300 14th Avenue North.

Representatives from the Multistate Trust will be on hand to answer residents’ questions.

The Multistate Trust is working with the EPA and Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality to clean up contamination and develop plans for safe, and beneficial redevelopment of the former wood treatment plant area.