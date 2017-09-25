Cleanup Continues Around Sunken Tug Boat

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Booms are collecting motor oil from a sunken tug boat at the Lowndes County Port.

The tug boat caught fire late early Saturday, September 23, morning and sank at the port, which is on the Tenn-Tom Waterway.

No one was injured.

The U.S. Coast Guard says no diesel fuel leaked into the water but oil from the engine is being collected.

It’s unclear what started the fire.

Will Sanders with the Lowndes County Port Authority says two deckhands jumped off the vessel when it caught fire and called 911.

A crane is being brought in from Paducah, Kentucky to get the tug boat out of the water.

Sanders says the incident should not have an impact on the port’s business and work should be complete by the end of the week.

There’s also no interruption to travel on the waterway for other boats.