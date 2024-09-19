Clear and dry into the weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We will continue to have nice and dry weather into the weekend with temps warming into the low 90s during the day and cool nights.

TODAY: Another bright, beautiful, and warm September day! Highs this afternoon will try to push 90, with the majority of us reaching the upper 80s as a few clouds pass through. Temps will cool quickly into the mid 60s tonight. The air above us is very dry, which is what allows us to warm up and cool down so quickly while suppressing the rain chances. Overall, a nice and calm day.

FRIDAY: Some patchy fog will be possible once again very early, but the chance doesn’t look as great as the past few mornings. Otherwise, we will be a tad warmer with highs in the low 90s in the afternoon with lots of sun. Friday Night Football will be unimpeded by weather and it will be warm at kickoff as the sun sets, cooling quickly into the mid 70s thereafter. Low temps will once again be in the mid 60s with clear conditions.

WEEKEND: Saturday should be the warmest day this week, with hot and sunny conditions for a busy weekend. The football games Saturday will be quite warm and bright, and putting on some sunscreen wouldn’t hurt. Highs will be in the low 90s with some places reaching the mid 90s. Same goes if you plan to attend the air show this weekend. Sunday will be very similar, with just a bit more clouds and a degree or two cooler. Temperatures both nights will fall into the mid to upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: More of the same, but some models hint at a scattered chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday. Nothing widespread is currently expected.