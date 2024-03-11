Clear and Sunny Start to the Next Work Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Mostly clear sky conditions to end off our Sunday night with overnight temperatures dropping into the 30s! More sunshine is in store for the start of our next work week with temperatures warming up fast! An unsettled weather pattern looks to move in towards the end of this week with storms developing Friday.

TONIGHT – We are in store for another chilly and mild night with mostly clear skies and temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 30s!

TOMORROW – A pretty cold start for our Monday morning with temperatures in the mid 30s. Another pleasant day is in store with more sunshine and highs warming up into the mid 60s! A mix of sun and clouds are expected for tomorrow with all of us seeing mostly clear skies by tomorrow evening. Heading into the overnight hours for Monday night, temperatures will still be chilly, but not as cold as we have been.

THIS WEEK – Starting off the week right with more sunshine and highs warming up to give us a taste of spring! Highs are expected to be pushing 80 by our Thursday! An active weather pattern looks to be in store by this weekend with showers starting as early as Thursday. Heavier thunderstorms move in by Friday.