Clear Skies & Sunshine To Start Off The Work Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We will have lots of sunshine to start off this work week that will allow our temperatures to be warmer. We are staying dry for the next few days before a cold front brings us our next rain chance later this week!

TODAY – It will be a chilly start to your Monday with temperatures in the upper 40s for most of us. Skies remain clear throughout this afternoon with lots of sunshine in store! It will still be fairly cool today with highs only reaching into the middle to upper 60s!

TONIGHT – It will be another calm and mild night tonight. We remain dry as we head into the overnight hours, but it will be a chilly night with lows in the lower 40s.

TOMORROW – It will be a chilly start to our Tuesday, but we will quickly warm up. There will be lots of sunshine for your Tuesday and our temperatures will warm up into the lower 70s! It will be a beautiful day to get outside tomorrow!

NEXT WEEK – We are staying dry for the next few days, but there is a cold front that will move through on Thursday evening that will bring us our next rain chance.