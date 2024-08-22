Clear weather into the weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- As the work week starts to come to a close, warm but comfortable weather will continue before we warm up through the weekend.

TODAY: After another beautiful morning, temperatures will rise into the upper 80s and low 90s for us this afternoon. Some afternoon clouds should build in, but the sky will be mostly clear for the majority of the day. After lunch time, a brief isolated shower will be possible for far eastern portions of our area, mostly taking shape in western Alabama. It is possible a shower could work its way into Mississippi, but it is not overly likely. Tonight the sun will set at 7:30 pm, and that will be the last time we see it up that late until the spring. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s, making for another quiet and comfortable night.

TOMORROW: Friday will be a copy-cat day to Thursday, except the shower chance will be dropped. Temps will crest in the low 90s, with few passing clouds and a mostly sunny sky. The evening should be pleasant for any Friday night football games, and the lower humidity will be a welcome sight to those on the gridiron. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s and we will have a quiet, clear night.

LOOKING AHEAD: As we work into the weekend, we will see a very gradual, day-by-day rise in temperature and humidity. The weekend shouldn’t be sweltering, but temperatures will return into the low to mid 90s. By next Monday, we could be looking at temperatures back in the upper 90s, and that trend looks to continue. By Tuesday and Wednesday, it is possible portions of our area will hit afternoon highs in the triple digits. Overall, no days in the coming week look to have a significant chance of rain, which is unfortunate as some portions of our area continue to be in a drought.