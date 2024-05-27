Clearing for a hot Memorial Day.

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After early morning storms clear out, heat is in the picture for Memorial Day. Dry conditions continue from mid-morning Monday through Tuesday. Shower chances and milder temperatures return by Wednesday and the later half of the week.

MEMORIAL DAY: Storms clear out by sunrise for a nice day ahead. The summer-like heat and humidity linger through the day, with a high temperature in the lower 90s and an overnight low in the mid 60s. It will feel like the upper 90s by the afternoon, so grab your water bottles and sunscreen if you plan on spending the holiday outside!

TUESDAY: The day will remain clear, continuing to bring a brief break from rain and storm chances. Humidity will drop after a cold front passes on Monday night. Conditions will feel more comfortable, but still hot! The high temperature will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s, with an overnight low in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered rain chances return, as humidity and temperatures drop. Few storms and showers are possible. High temperatures will reach the mid 80s, with overnight low temperatures expected to drop into the lower 60s.

LATE WEEK: Some scattered showers are possible Thursday, with Friday bringing another break from rain chances. High temperatures remain mild in the upper 80s, with overnight lows in the 60s. The weekend ushers in another chance for rain, mostly scattered pockets of showers are expected.