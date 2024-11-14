Clearing out and trending cooler

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Expect temperatures to make their way lower as we approach mid-November.

TODAY- Wet weather has cleared away as the system moved out to the east. Today we’ll see a mostly clear sky and dry conditions with highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY- The overnight low is expected to reach the mid 40s Friday morning. Certainly going to be a cold morning. The rest of the day will be dry and partly cloudy.

WEEKEND- The weekend will be similar to Friday temperature wise. Low temperatures in the early mornings around the lower 40s, and upper 60s/ lower 70’s as the high. With dry conditions and comfortable temps, it definitely should be a great weekend to get outside!

MONDAY- The gradual warming will continue. Expect high temperatures in the mid 70s. We do have a small chance of rain overnight Monday. We will be monitoring this closely to ensure the most accurate forecast.

TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY- As of now, the mid-week is at a 30% chance of rain. The models are disagreeing on when and where well see rain. We will get you the latest information as we approach the mid-week. Stay tuned!

WCBI Weather Intern,

Luke Beitzel