CLHS reminds citizens before you gift a pet, consider the costs

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s Christmas Eve, and children are getting excited for a special visitor- Santa Claus.

While families are preparing to gather, the Columbus Lowndes Humane Society wants to caution those who may still be considering or have purchased a pet as a gift.

As Santa is making his trip across the globe, many are bright-eyed and bushy-tailed to see what Santa brought them.

Maybe it’s a new furry friend.

But, before the oohs and ahhs and the cute dog or cat emerges with a bow, the Humane Society wants people to remember a pet is not a toy, it’s a commitment.

“It’s not just like a toy you get, and oh, I’m tired of it and on to the next thing,” Hays said. “So, it’s very important that the public and the community understand that although we love to be a part of your family and have your family grow, the importance of not making a pet a gift.”

If you’ve already made the commitment, Hays says, when cared for properly, it could be a good teaching method for your children.

“I believe it teaches a lot of responsibility in the way of not only taking care of something other than yourself but knowing that every life matters and every life needs to be handled with care and respect,” Hays said.

If Hays can leave people with one thought, she would tell people, “Please spay and neuter your pets, it’s absolutely important and imperative to keep the population under control and keep the numbers down,” Hays said.

And for your pets, that’s the best gift you could give them.