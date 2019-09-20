Climate advocates share 3 things you can do to help the Earth

Millions of people are marching across the globe on Friday, demanding that world leaders take action on climate change. The protests, which are taking place in more than 150 countries on all seven continents, come ahead of a United Nations climate conference next week.

CBS News is the only broadcast network participating in the “Covering Climate Now” Project, in partnership with 250 other news outlets. We’re highlighting the health of our planet with our own original reporting. We’ve visited Greenland’s disappearing ice sheet, interviewed the U.N.’s secretary general, and profiled scientists braving Arctic chill to study climate change.

We also asked an activist, a meteorologist and a politician to share tips on what you can do to help the Earth. Here’s what they said:

Greta Thunberg: “Spread awareness about this crisis”



When asked what you can do to help the environment at school, teen climate activist Greta Thunberg said “spread awareness about this crisis that we are living in … and make people aware.”

“If you can, also strike from school,” the 16-year-old added. “Because this is not a problem that can be solved by using less single-use plastic. We need a system change.”

Read Greta’s full interview with “CBS This Morning” here.

Michael Bloomberg: “Call your elected official”

When asked how citizens could best help the environment in community, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg urged people to call their representatives.

“Call your elected official and say, ‘I don’t want to breathe dirty air, I don’t want to pollute the world, I don’t want to run the risk of the Earth not being able to sustain life. Let’s do something about climate change. Stop polluting,'” Bloomberg advised.

He also offered a few personal tips, like driving more fuel efficient cars, painting your roof white, and eliminating incandescent light bulbs.

“Simple things, added up, makes a big difference,” he said.

Read Bloomberg’s full interview with “CBS This Morning” here.

Meteorologist Jeff Berardelli: “Bring reusable water bottles”

When asked what we can do to help the Earth at work, CBS News weather contributor Jeff Berardelli had a simple solution: think reusable.

“Have a reusable water bottle, if you can, and a reusable coffee cup,” Berardelli suggested. “It’s so easy to just quickly grab a bottle or quickly use a paper cup, but if you can have both of those on standby near your desk, then you will really be helping the earth significantly.”

Berardelli also suggested trying to switch your power to wind or solar at home. Some states mandate that power companies give you wind or solar power if you ask for it, he said — but even if you don’t live in one of those states, he suggested researching companies that will provide clean energy.