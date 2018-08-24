Closing Arguments Presented in Columbus Murder Trial

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Closing arguments are presented this morning in a Columbus murder trial.

The Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting Derrick Bankhead’s third murder trial.

Prosecutors say Bankhead’s cousin, Eddie Bankhead, was shot and killed during an armed robbery back in July 2011.

Michael Ross, who is also charged in the crime, was the state’s first witness.

Investigators have also testified.

Derrick Bankhead’s first conviction was overturned, after it was learned that District Attorney Scott Colom, was a stand-in defense attorney for Bankhead, during a 2011 preliminary hearing.

The second trial ended, after the jury deadlocked on a decision.

