Clothing business booms during Starkville Super Regionals

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Bulldog merchandise is flying off the shelves as fans gear up for the World Series.

During the Starkville Super Regional, sales went through the roof at The Lodge.

Hundreds of customers stopped by the store to grab practically anything maroon and white.

The store’s owner said they are always busy, but they see a significant spark in revenue during baseball and football season.

“Anything like that that comes to town benefits the entire community. And this crowd that comes is one of the best crowds,” said the owner of The Lodge John Hendricks.

College World Series apparel will be available in a few days.