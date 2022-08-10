Clouds and Rain Through Thursday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) –Another cloudy day with increased rain and storm chances, high temperatures will peak in the upper 80s. A weak cold front is on the way and will arrive late tonight/early into Thursday morning. Following the front, we’ll have drier air and lower rain chances.



WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and t-storms likely today, expecting the activity to be more widespread. Rain chances increase after 12pm. High Temp: 88, Low Temp: 72.

THURSDAY: The approaching cold front arrives to our area bringing increased chances of rain Thursday and drier air for the weekend. Scattered showers and a few storms are likely through most of the day. High temperatures will peak in the mid to upper 80s with lows landing near 70.

THIS WEEKEND: Drier conditions are expected to return this weekend following the passage of a weak cold front. Temperatures will gradually warm back up to the 90s by Saturday with the sunshine’s return. With drier air in play, humidity will be lower for the weekend. Low temperatures may drop below 70 on Friday night but will quickly rebound near avg at 73.