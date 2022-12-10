Clouds and Rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Keep the umbrella handy, more rain is on the way along with severe weather potential next week!

SATURDAY: Skies will be mostly cloudy with temperatures peaking in the upper 60s, rain showers will begin this afternoon and will likely continue through the overnight.

SUNDAY: Expect rain and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder through the morning and lunchtime. A few more showers are possible later in the afternoon but conditions will be dry for most. High: 63, Low: 54

NEXT WEEK: We’ll begin the week dry with temperatures in the mid 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday, the chance of rain returns along with the potential for severe weather. Timing and impacts are difficult to forecast at this time, The WCBI Weather Team will keep you informed in the coming days. After this system passes, you can anticipate cooler temperatures in the 50s and overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.