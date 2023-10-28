Clouds Move In This Weekend Ahead of a Cold Front

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – It will be another warm weekend with highs climbing into the 80s. We will remain dry for today and tomorrow, but a cold front moves through overnight on Sunday to bring us our next rain chance on Monday.

TODAY/TONIGHT – Your Saturday looks to be another hot one with highs reaching to 85 this afternoon. Clouds will slowly begin to make their way into the region just ahead of our next cold front. Heading into the overnight hours the clouds continue to make their way into NE Mississippi, but we will remain dry throughout the night. Overnight temperatures will cool off quickly with lows falling into the lower 60s.

TOMORROW – Temperatures are pretty warm once again for Sunday with highs climbing back into the middle 80s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds for your Sunday morning and afternoon before we see thick cloud coverage move in overnight just ahead of the cold front.

NEXT WEEK – Overcast skies stick around for Monday along with a 40% chance to see rain. With cold front and the rain, our temperatures will be cooler to start off next week. We will strongly feel the effects of the cold front on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the lower 30s, so be sure to bundle up for Halloween night! Cooler temperatures and sunshine stick around for the rest of your next work week!