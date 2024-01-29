Clouds remain into Monday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We can’t seem to get rid of the clouds! They will hang around in spots tonight and most of the day tomorrow. Some sunshine will return beginning on Tuesday and stick around through the week. Temperatures will be seasonable throughout the week and no rain is in the forecast until next weekend! This is a welcomed break after active weather the past couple of weeks.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Lows tonight will depend on whether or not you have clouds in the sky! Locations west of US-45 have mostly clear skies and in those spots temperatures could fall into the low-30s. East of US-45, lows will bottom out near 40.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies stick around for much of the day to keep us cool. Highs will stay in the 40s for most, spots that see more sun could appraoch 50.

MONDAY NIGHT: Another cool night with temperatures in the low to mid-30s. Isolated areas could have frost.

REST OF THE WEEK: The sky will be more blue and less gray starting Tuesday. Highs will be seasonable in the 50s with lows in the 30s. A dry cold front will pass on Tuesday. It will slightly drop temperatures on Wednesday and contain wind gusts up to 20mph. Rain doesn’t return to the forecast until the weekend! Enjoy this stretch of quiet weather, we’re due for some!