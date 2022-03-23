Cloudy and cool today as a quiet weather pattern settles in

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Temperatures were on the cooler side today with highs in the upper-50s to low-60s, and breezy winds. We begin a warming trend by this weekend.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low-40s. Calm winds.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Afternoon highs in the mid-60s. Breezy at times. South winds 5-10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the low-40s. Calm winds.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We are setting up for a beautiful end of the week. We’ll stay dry through the weekend with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s Saturday and Sunday. We’ll continue a warming trend to start next week, with highs in the upper-70s Monday and low-80s Tuesday.