Cloudy and humid weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Cloudy and humid conditions are ahead, with the next chance of rain moving in this Tuesday on Election Day. Above average temperatures will continue, as highs will be in the lower 80s throughout the weekend and into the week ahead.

SATURDAY: Watch for patchy fog this morning, but expect clearing by mid-morning. If you plan to partake in Saturday’s football festivities, there won’t be rain to ruin any plans, but it will be cloudy and humid! Temperatures will be in the 70s for most of the day, with a high of 80 by the afternoon. Overnight lows will be mild in the lower 60s.

SUNDAY: With the repeated cloud cover and humid conditions, clearing by the afternoon will leave us with some peaks of sunshine and a slightly warmer day. There will be a high temperature in the lower 80s, with overnight lows in the mid-60s.

UPCOMING WEEK: The week will start off dry and cloudy. The next round of rain will arrive on Tuesday, with a continued chance for isolated showers through the end of the work week. High temperature will remain in the lower 80s, with overnight lows in the mid-60s. It will be a mild week, with clouds and humidity still sticking around!

