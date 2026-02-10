Cloudy and Warm Today! Showers into Tonight

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Afternoon highs staying in the 70’s for Tuesday with lots of cloud cover. Rain chances return as we head into tonight.

TUESDAY: Patchy fog early this morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the rest of the day. We should stay dry during daylight with highs in the low to mid 70’s again! After sunset, some isolated showers will move into the area from the west.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Showers will become more widespread as a cold front pushes through the area. Light and steady rain is expected as lows drop down only into the low 50s!

WEDNESDAY: Some isolated showers early will give way to dry conditions by the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies will remain with some clearing late as highs are expected to cool down a bit, only reaching the mid 60s this time around.