City of Columbus discusses trash/furniture pickup policy during work session

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Columbus discussed the trash and furniture pickup policy at its regular work session.

Ward 3 Councilman Rusty Greene said the policy right now says the city does not pick up furniture and other items on the side of the road due to the wear and tear on the equipment.

However, Greene said there are a lot of people who can’t take the items to the proper place; therefore, he says the city needs to rewrite the policy in order to pick the items up on certain days within each ward.

The city council discussed moving forward with a plan, and Greene said, hopefully, within the next month, the city will have something in place to begin the process.

Chief Operations Officer Jamie Garrett asked for the council’s ideas and input to make this work.

Greene said this is in an effort to help keep the city clean.

“Some will just drop them on the side of the road or drop them on property that’s not theirs. Some people want to do the right thing, but they just don’t have a place to take it or the means to take it anywhere. So, we’ve got to do a little bit better job on our end to make sure that we can keep our streets safe and clean. Hopefully this will help,” said Greene.

Greene also said that soon, citizens will be able to call 311 to report brush, furniture, or other items to streamline the works department and hopefully make things easier.

