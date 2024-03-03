Cloudy and warmer on Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Clouds stuck around for much of the day on Saturday before dissipating to leave us with a beautiful afternoon and evening! Clouds will return on Sunday and could carry a stray shower. Better chances for rain come late Monday and into Tuesday.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Temperatures will fall to around 50° with increasing clouds. Patchy fog could develop in a few spots.

SUNDAY: Skies will be mostly cloudy to end the weekend, although we could see a few peeks of sun in the afternoon. A stray shower is possible but coverage will be limited. High: 74.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Winds will become southerly throughout the day to usher in more moisture. That will assist in keeping low temperatures mild, near 60°.

NEXT WEEK: It will be a warm and wet week ahead. High temperatures will be in the 70s almost every day. Our first round of rain will come late Monday and into Tuesday. We will dry out for most of Wednesday and Thursday before another system brings rain back on Friday.