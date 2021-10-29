Cloudy, cool, showery weather continues

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Below average temperatures with occasional rain will continue Friday into early Saturday.

FRIDAY: Clouds hang tough through the day with on and off showers. Highs will remain in the 50s – well below the average of the low 70s!

FRIDAY NIGHT: Overcast, cool, and breezy weather will continue but showers should become less numerous. Lows will drop to near 50 degrees.

SATURDAY: Any showers will clear up early in the morning, but clouds will linger through the day with highs near 60 degrees.

HALLOWEEN: The sunshine will finally make a return through the day with afternoon highs reaching 70 degrees. Trick-or-treating looks fantastic with evening temperatures in the 60s to upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: The weather stays dry and seasonable through Tuesday, but another strong front will bring gradually cooling conditions and a chance for showers starting Wednesday.