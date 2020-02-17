SUMMARY: River levels continue to go down. More here at River levels continue to go down. More here at www.wcbi.com/rivers/ We’re waking up to some patchy fog this Monday morning. Cloudy skies will give way to the return of rain chances Monday night into Tuesday. Good news is that rain amounts should be light and no severe weather is expected. Scattered chances of rain Wednesday into Thursday before we see the return of sunshine by Friday.

MONDAY: Look for highs in the lower 60s with a mostly cloudy sky. Morning clouds and fog will hang around, potentially into the afternoon. If that happens, some areas may only get into the upper 50s and low 60s. SE winds 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and a few storms move in again Monday evening into Monday night. Lows are in the upper 50s and low 60s. S winds 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Scattered to numerous showers and storms will push through the area throughout the day. Temperatures climb into the 60s with some spots in the low 70s possible. Expect a mostly cloudy to cloudy sky with rain possible region-wide.

TUESDAY NIGHT: By the time the rain ends late Tuesday Night, we’ll have between a quarter of an inch to half an inch in rain amounts. Overnight lows in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY– THURSDAY: There may be some lingering showers Wednesday morning south of US-82, but the day overall trends drier. Wednesday evening more rain moves in, becoming widespread Wednesday Night. Widespread rain showers continue into Thursday. Flooding is not an immediate concern, and rivers will not be overly burdened by this round of rain. Look for highs in the 40s and perhaps low 50s. Lows at night are in the 30s. Showers may add up to an additional inch of rain in the region, but most spots will see less.

FRIDAY –SATURDAY: Things trend dry with sunshine Friday and Saturday. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY: By Sunday odds are in our favor for another rain event to move in. We’ll watch closely and keep you updated. Highs in the upper 50s.