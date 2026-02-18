Cloudy & Warm Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Cloudy conditions and unseasonably warm temperatures continue this week.

WEDNESDAY: Heavy cloud cover will be present throughout the day, with temperatures gradually climbing into the low-70’s by this afternoon. A light shower is possible this afternoon, but overall rain chances remain quite limited today. We’ll have a steady breeze, with wind gusts up to 20 mph possible.

THURSDAY: We’ll have another cloudy start with increased rain chances. Scattered showers will be possible during the morning hours, with more showers pushing through later in the day on Thursday. It’ll be the warmest day of the week, with a high temperature near 77 degrees.

FRIDAY: Similar to Thursday, there will be a chance of rain on Friday morning followed by more showers and storms Friday afternoon. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy conditions with highs in the mid-70’s.