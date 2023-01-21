Cloudy With a Few Showers Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The system that brought us overnight rain will move off to our east on Sunday. Clouds will remain overhead and a few spotty showers are possible.

TONIGHT: Overcast skies and rain. Low near 45°. Take it easy on the roads if you plan to travel, the water will make them slick! The bulk of the rain will exit the region by 4 AM Sunday.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies. Spotty showers are possible in the afternoon and evening as winds wrap around the back side of the system. Not everyone will get rain, though. High near 55°. Chance of rain: 30%.

MONDAY: Sunshine returns! It will be dry with mostly sunny skies. High near 52°. We’ll begin to dry out, but we won’t make much progress. Another system is expected to bring more rain late Tuesday.

Have a great night!