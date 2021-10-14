Clydesdales will be trotting across North Mississippi during the holidays

NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Hitch your wagon.

The Clydesdales are trotting across North Mississippi.

It’s part of the sweep by the famous horses and their handlers the first weekend in December.

The much loved mascots of Anheuser-Busch will be in Tupelo Wednesday, December 1st for the Reed’s Christmas Parade.

Then you have an opportunity to see them in Starkville during the Clydesdales Showcase on Friday, December 3rd.

And, as we previously reported, the team will finish its tour in Columbus for the Christmas parade Sunday, December 5th.