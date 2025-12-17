CMSD gains new leadership for school board’s interim superintendent

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The future of Columbus Municipal School District leadership is now set.

The school board’s interim superintendent has decided to accept a full-time contract.

The Columbus Municipal School Board offered interim superintendent Craig Chapman a full-time contract last week, and today, he confirmed his decision.

Chapman said after meeting with board members and discussing expectations, he’s ready to take on the role and keep moving the district forward.

Board members said Chapman met many of the goals set back in August, including developing a strategic plan and continuing work on staffing and operations.

The contract runs from January 1 of next year through June 30 of 2027, an 18-month term.

“This is the ultimate goal to become a superintendent. I didn’t expect it to be so soon, but I’m ready to embrace it and do everything I can to make sure that Columbus is, is is put into the best light. And, there’s going to be work. But I know we are the team that I would. I’ve already started bringing it together,” said Chapman.

Chapman said his focus over the next 18 months will be evaluating current systems, filling vacancies, and building a team that can support long-term growth in the district.

The board says accepting the position gives Chapman full authority to build his administrative team and continue implementing his vision for Columbus Schools.

