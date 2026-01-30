CMSD launches new partnership with MUW for collaborative residency program

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Municipal School District is launching a new partnership with Mississippi University for Women aimed at strengthening the teacher pipeline through a collaborative residency program.

Faculty and staff from The W and CMSD gathered at Brandon Central Services Center on Thursday to celebrate success in building strong classrooms and the signing of a memorandum of understanding

The agreement allows MUW education students to get hands‑on classroom experience with district teachers before entering the profession.

District leaders said the partnership comes at a critical time, as schools across the nation continue facing teacher shortages.

They hope the program will help recruit and retain more qualified educators in Columbus.

“With the teachers’ shortage that we have in the United States…You know this is a great opportunity for us to retain and recruit teachers …having this opportunity for them to get the firsthand experience….This will definitely help the Columbus Municipal School District, so we’re excited about it. This is one plan that we’re putting in place to help eliminate some of the concerns with having teachers qualified teachers to educate our students,” said CMSD Superintendent Craig Chapman.

CMSD officials say this collaboration has been in the works for nearly six years and marks a major step toward supporting future educators and improving student outcomes.

